A new report that says Kelowna is Canada’s third least-healthy city has raised some questions among municipal officials.
They wonder about some of the data used in the ranking of the 30 cities, and they note an apparent basic flaw even in the way Kelowna’s boundary is described in the survey.
“City staff only learned of this research
earlier (Wednesday), and unfortunately the researchers did not reach out to Kelowna staff in advance to obtain any context about our region,” Danielle Noble-Brandt, the city’s department manager of policy and planning, wrote in an email.
The study compared the cities on a range of environment-related criteria, such as air quality, extreme heat and cold waves, access to green space, ultraviolet radiation, and proximity of homes to major roads.
Each city was given a score out of 100. Of the 30 cities, only Edmonton and Calgary scored lower than Kelowna, which was given a score of 48.2.
Researcher Daniel Rainham of Dalhousie University in Halifax, who led the study,
said there is considerable variation within Kelowna and other cities ranked on the list. “(W)e’re really talking about urban Kelowna,” Rainham told The Canadian Press earlier this week.
In a review of the study, Noble-Brandt offered several critiques while reserving judgement on the report’s overall validity.
“We may have scored poorly on the outdoor air pollution metric,” she said.
“The data for this was averaged between 2014 and 2018 and several of those years had very poor air quality for extended periods of time due to extreme wildfire activity,” she said.
“We may have also scored poorly on extreme temperatures. The study examines both extreme heat and cold, both of which Kelowna experiences being in an arid climate unique within Canada,” she said.
Even the way Kelowna’s boundaries are defined in the study seems unusual. The map does not match the actual municipal boundaries – for example, large areas of South East Kelowna and areas along Mission Creek are not included.
The map used in the study includes West Kelowna, but it does not correspond to the boundaries of the Central Okanagan Regional District, or Kelowna Census Metropolitan Area, which is typically used by agencies such as Statistics Canada.
“The study does not follow the city boundary, nor does it follow the CMA boundary – instead it has included select areas of Kelowna and West Kelowna,” Noble-Brandt said.
Since the excluded areas have a lot of agricultural land and parks, the map of Kelowna used in the study could have under-valued residents’ access to green space, she said. And because many residential areas are not included, the indicator that’s based on how many people live close to busy Highway 97 wouldn’t be accurate, she said.