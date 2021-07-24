B.C. sees highest number of COVID-19 cases in a month

People are seen inside a restaurant and on an outdoor patio at English Bay, in Vancouver on July 21. This week, the Interior has the highest rise in COVID numbers in the province.

 The Canadian Press

Half of the 112 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed Friday — the biggest one-day increase since June 11 — occurred in the region served by Interior Health.

As has been the case for weeks, IH continues to account for a significantly disproportionate number of new infections relative to the region’s population.

Fifty-nine of the new cases, or 50% of the total, were in IH; the area accounts for just 15% of the province’s population,

Vaccination rates throughout IH continue to lag several percentage points below the provincial average.

The vaccination rate in the Enderby area is just 62%; in North Okanagan/Lumby it’s 68%; and in the Rutland area of Kelowna it’s 70%.

Highest vaccination rates in the Okanagan, at 80%, are in Kelowna’s Mission neighbourhood (everything south of Mission Creek), Summerland, and the areas around Oliver and Osoyoos.

Provincewide, 81.3% of all adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Just over 61% have also received the necessary second shot.

There are now 603 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., with 256 of them in the Interior Health region. That’s more than double the number of active cases in the much-larger Vancouver Coastal Health region.

Four more deaths due to the disease were reported — two in Interior Health. The provincial death toll stands at 1,767.

A no-appointment-necessary vaccination clinic takes place in Enderby today from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Splatsin First Nation Community Centre.

Staff