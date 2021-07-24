Half of the 112 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed Friday — the biggest one-day increase since June 11 — occurred in the region served by Interior Health.
As has been the case for weeks, IH continues to account for a significantly disproportionate number of new infections relative to the region’s population.
Fifty-nine of the new cases, or 50% of the total, were in IH; the area accounts for just 15% of the province’s population,
Vaccination rates throughout IH continue to lag several percentage points below the provincial average.
The vaccination rate in the Enderby area is just 62%; in North Okanagan/Lumby it’s 68%; and in the Rutland area of Kelowna it’s 70%.
Highest vaccination rates in the Okanagan, at 80%, are in Kelowna’s Mission neighbourhood (everything south of Mission Creek), Summerland, and the areas around Oliver and Osoyoos.
Provincewide, 81.3% of all adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Just over 61% have also received the necessary second shot.
There are now 603 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., with 256 of them in the Interior Health region. That’s more than double the number of active cases in the much-larger Vancouver Coastal Health region.
Four more deaths due to the disease were reported — two in Interior Health. The provincial death toll stands at 1,767.
A no-appointment-necessary vaccination clinic takes place in Enderby today from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Splatsin First Nation Community Centre.
