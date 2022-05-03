A popular running event is due to return to Summerland on June 4.
Following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Giant’s Head Run is back on and offering two distances: a 5.7-kilometre urban loop and 10-km run that encircles the picturesque base of Giant’s Head Mountain.
There are 28 race categories and over $2,500 in draw prizes. The start and finish lines will be at the Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre, 13205 Kelly Ave.
“We are officially inviting the Okanagan community and beyond to join us in the Giant’s Head Run,” said Mayor Toni Boot in a press release.
“It is so important to restart our community connections, build community spirit and support outdoor and active lifestyles with a race route that showcases Summerland’s beauty with Giant’s Head Mountain as a backdrop.”
Organizers are adopting a retro theme for the run and participants are asked to dress in neon colours reminiscent of the 1980s and 90s.
The race will start at 6 p.m. with an awards ceremony slated to begin at approximately 7:15 p.m., along with prize give-aways and a bouncy castle on site at the Aquatic Centre finish zone.
The cost to enter is $25 for adults and $15 for youth. To sign up, visit www.runningroom.com or do so in person at the Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre.