Now’s the time to start planning your spring recreation activities.
The city on Wednesday released its Spring 2022 Recreation Guide online, offering all kinds of activities for people of all ages in Penticton.
“This guide reflects program availability at the time of its design. Additional programs and services will be made available and posted online, so we encourage residents to check regularly for new offerings,” said Kelsey Johnson, the city’s recreation manager, in a press release.
Parents looking to plan ahead can also check out the summer day camp options in the guide along with early registration dates.
“Our summer day camps are one of our most popular offerings and we know parents like to plan ahead, so moving the registration earlier in the season was an easy decision,” said Johnson.
The guide can be found at www.penticton.ca/recguide. Registration for programs opens March 16 for city residents and March 17 for non-residents.