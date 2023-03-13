A feature film set in the Okanagan that places one of its most beloved crops at the centre of the story is getting a limited nationwide release with screenings in Penticton.
“Until Branches Bend” is the debut feature of Vancouver director Sophie Jarvis. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022 and was recently announced as an official selection at South by Southwest in Austin, Tex.
Recorded on 16-millimetre film in the Okanagan, the movie stars Grace Glowicki as a pregnant cannery worker who discovers an invasive insect in a peach.
Her struggle to prove to her community that the danger the insect poses is real is underscored by her personal struggle to seek an abortion. As her obsession alienates her from friends and family, she sinks deeper into her task. Until Branches Bend reveals how trouble beneath the surface will always come to light.
“Until Branches Bend” screens one night only in Penticton, March 20, at Landmark Cinemas. It will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the director and other special guests. It’s also screening at select theatres in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.