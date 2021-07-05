The District of Summerland officially opened its outdoor fitness park, in the nature-infused setting of Memorial Park.
This 1,100 square foot fitness circuit supports healthy living. It is located in the southwest corner of Memorial Park, adjacent to the playground. This location was chosen as the preferred site due to its proximity to downtown and accessibility.
This project aligns with one of council’s strategic priorities — active lifestyles — “ensuring community design and services that enhance inclusive, barrier-free participation and promotion of physical activity and healthy lifestyles.”
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen how vital and valuable our park space and outdoor recreational facilities are,” Mayor Toni Boot said in a news release.
“This Outdoor Fitness Park provides residents of Summerland with another option to access a free outdoor fitness amenity to support their personal health and wellness.”
The outdoor fitness equipment provides the community with an opportunity to utilize a free, accessible and age-friendly exercise circuit designed for people of all ability levels.
The total project budget for the new equipment was $30,000 and was funded through parks development cost charges.
Equipment was selected from a Canadian distributor, Great Outdoor Gym, for TriActive USA outdoor fitness equipment. The equipment pieces use no weights or hydraulics, rather gravity resistant machines are powered by users.
The combination of eight multi-purpose pieces of fitness equipment provides options to improve strength, co-ordination, cardiovascular fitness and flexibility. Equipment includes the air walker, air strider, sit-up bench, sit-up board, parallel bars, multi bars, pull up and dip station.