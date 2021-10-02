The Penticton Indian Band and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen have collaborated to raise a new sculpture in citxʷs paqəlqyn, the nsyilxcən place name for Naramata.
In 2018, a new sign acclaiming the traditional place name of Naramata, citxʷs paqəlqyn which translates as House of Bald Eagle, was unveiled. This week, a dramatic new sculpture raised at Manitou Park depicting an Eagle alighting on a tree-top nest will further celebrate and bring awareness to this important place and the syilx (Okanagan) people.
“I have named this sculpture citx which means ‘house’ in our language. A house is a place where friends and family spend time together in a safe and meaningful way,” said Penticton Band member and artist Clint George/wàpupxn.
This sculpture represents the citxʷs paqəlqyn place name but also acts as a form of welcome to all who visit. The eagle is facing the water because in days past and today as well, different families arrive by the water to visit, they are welcomed by our relative paqəlqyn (eagle). citxʷ tells a story of our people; it speaks to the importance of citxʷs paqəlqyn and sənk̓lip (coyote) and ntityix (Salmon Chief) which are each important figures in syilx Nation laws and protocols.”
The sculpture was commissioned as part of the Manitou Park upgrades project currently underway. Funding partners for the art installation include FortisBC and Investing in Canada infrastructure program. Several local contractors are also providing in-kind services.
“The people of snpink’tn, as part of the syilx Nation, have taken care of and governed the lands, waters, plants and animals at citxʷs paqəlqyn since time immemorial. It is important to recognize and celebrate our traditional placenames which have persisted for many thousands of years,” PIB chief Greg Gabriel said.
“We are pleased to work with the RDOS to bring awareness to important places like citxʷs paqəlqyn and look forward to future collaborations.”