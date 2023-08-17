A total of $150,000 was raised to help create strong futures for children, youth and families at the Acera Insurance Golf 4 Kids events in support of BGC Okanagan that wrapped up this past weekend.
“We are immensely thankful to the sponsors and participants for proving that when we swing into action together, we’re not just hitting golf balls – we’re chipping away at barriers that young people and families in the Okanagan face,” said Richelle Leckey, community engagement co-ordinator at BGC Okanagan.
The one-day charity golf events were staged in June, July and August at Twin Lakes Golf Course near Penticton, Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club near Vernon, and The Harvest in Kelowna, respectively.
Combined, they were the largest fundraising effort for Golf 4 Kids since the inaugural event in 1990.
All proceeds from the events are donated to BGC Okanagan, whose programs and services provide children, youth and families the tools to realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, mental health, leadership and more. BGC Okanagan does this through their daycare, preschool, afterschool, recreation, youth and family support programs that help young people become their best selves.