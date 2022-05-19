A power outage Wednesday afternoon led to precautionary boil water notices for two small water systems in the region.
Both the Missezula Lake and Faulder water systems lost pressure when generators went down in the outage.
The systems, which have approximately 300 connections between them, are both operated by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which issued the boil water notice after consultation with Interior Health.
“Residents may observe some discoloration or sediment in the water upon restoration of service. If you experience dirty water, simply run your cold water taps only and/or garden hose until the water runs clear,” the RDOS stated in a release.
“Residents may also wish to isolate their in-home treatment systems until turbidity has decreased to normal levels. In addition, residents should check the water quality before laundering of clothing during this time to minimize potential staining or discoloration.”