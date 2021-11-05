Okanagan MP Dan Albas has joined Canada’s delegation to the United Nations Climate Change Conference underway now in Glasgow, Scotland.
Albas is the lone member of the Conservative Party of Canada at COP26, which he was selected to attend in his role as the Official Opposition’s environment critic.
Since meetings began last weekend, there’s been no shortage of Canadian policy announcements for Albas to chew on, beginning with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s pledge to cap greenhouse gas emissions by Canadian oil and gas producers.
Trudeau’s promise, although part of the Liberal party’s election campaign earlier this year, was thin on details, which provoked strong reactions from the Canadian energy sector, some premiers and Albas.
“First of all, when the federal government makes an announcement at an international forum like COP26, it’s expected that it has consulted and is presenting a united Canadian position, and we know from hearing from provincial premiers that’s not the case,” said Albas in a telephone interview Friday.
“As a country, we have to ask ourselves: Are we going to continue to import large quantities of oil and gas on the East Coast from other jurisdictions that have no emissions caps, that don’t have the same environmental, labour and human rights standards as Canada, while at the same time we’re going to put a cap on our own industry?”
Albas, who represents the riding of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, suggested Trudeau’s announcement will introduce more uncertainty into Canada’s energy sector and drive away investment at a time when the opposite is needed.
“Conservatives believe in working hand-in-hand with the provinces and with industry to find those technological solutions and to have an environment where we can implement those technologies and invest in Canadians. That’s how you hire people and lower emissions,” said Albas.
Adding to Albas’s puzzlement about the policy announcement is the fact that oil and gas producers are provincially regulated, leaving open the question of how the federal government would implement the cap.
Albas has also managed to squeeze in a meeting with Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, to discuss a proposed carbon-capture project near Merritt.
Huron Clean Energy has already lined up a $2-million commitment from the B.C. government and a partnership with the Upper Nicola Band for the project, which would pull carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and covert it into low-emission transportation fuels.
Albas, who is scheduled to return to Canada when the conference ends Nov. 12, said he met with Wilkinson to encourage the federal government to also back the project, and the minister “was very supportive of seeing more of this technology developed in British Columbia.”