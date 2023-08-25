Mail delivery is returning to normal in parts of West Kelowna, Kelowna, and Lake Country, Canada Post says. Service was suspended earlier this week due to the fires burning in the Central Okanagan.
Normal service has resumed in Peachland and communities in the South Okanagan. Throughout the rest of the Central Okanagan, a yellow alert service advisory remains in effect. “A yellow alert indicates we are going to do our best to deliver, but there may be delays,’’ Canada Post said in a release.
As the situation changes, updates will be provided on Canada Post’s website under Closures and Service Interruptions. “The safety of our employees is our number one priority,’’ Canada Post says.