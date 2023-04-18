Hungry college students will be at the heart of this coming weekend’s JCI Penticton Valley Food Drive.
The group of young businesspeople has selected The Harbour at Okanagan College as the recipient of donations from the sixth-annual event, which will be staged in the parking lot of Cherry Lane Shopping Centre on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Harbour is operated by the Okanagan College Students’ Union and offers a safe space at the Penticton campus for LGBTQ2S+ folks and their allies to share resources for students and assist with food security by giving out hampers.
“We are thrilled to be organizing the Valley Food Drive once again and to have the opportunity to support the students that use The Harbour at Okanagan College,” said organizer Shay Duggan in a press release.
“It’s important for us to come together as a community to support those who need it the most, and we encourage everyone to join us in making a difference.”
Cash donations will welcomed, while the most-needed non-perishable food items are: pasta, pasta sauce, rice, canned fruits, canned vegetables, peanut butter, cereal, canned protein, beans and soup.
JCI Penticton has been operating for more than 80 years and is comprised of adults between the ages of 18 and 40 who are committed to bettering the world around them.