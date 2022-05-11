Luke Johnson of Open Skies Media is the newly elected president of the Summerland Chamber of Commerce.
“I accepted the invitation to be president for one reason: We have an amazing team. Our current staff and board of directors really have been and continue to be a dream to work with,” said Johnson in a press release.
Members also selected Erin Hayman of GPH Mechanical to return as vice-president and Mike Hildebrand, an independent consultant, to return as treasurer.
The new directors at large are: Brandyn Steele (Luxe Valley Digital); Barb Gillespie (Cherry Tree Quilts); Colleen Statt (Bella Vita Flowers); Paul Biro (Sakamoto Agency Inc.); Roch Fortin (Maple Roch); and Steve Lornie (Okanagan Crush Pad).