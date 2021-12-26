The first ever Okanagan Hot Chocolate Festival will help warm up the winter.
Running from Jan. 17 to Feb. 14, the festival is the first of its kind in the valley – though similar ones have been held in Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal.
It’s being organized by the founders of Food Tours Kelowna.
“We saw the success other Canadian cities had and were envious. Like, wow, I hope someone does that here in the Okanagan. We both paused and looked at each other. Well why don’t we make it happen instead of waiting?” said Taryn Shalapata, who co-founded the food tour company with her sister, Murissa.
A growing number of Okanagan restaurants, cafes, bakeries, and chocolate shops are joining in by creating their own unique hot chocolate flavour, with optional pairings from their menus.
There will be prizes for participants who share a photo of themselves sipping on a hot chocolate at one of the locations; tag @OkanaganHotChocolateFest and use #OkanaganHotChocFest.
This year, they’ll raise money for Mamas for Mamas.
“Each year we hope to select a different charity in order to do some good in our community. We’ve watched Mamas for Mamas do some great things both here in the Okanagan and nationwide and couldn’t be prouder to select them for our annual event,” said Murissa.
Check out for a map of locations.