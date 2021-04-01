The Penticton RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating after the remains of an adult were discovered on Tuesday afternoon.
On March 30 at 3:15 p.m.,a jogger reported seeing a deceased person under the Causeway Bridge, not far from Skaha Beach.
“The Penticton RCMP is working to determine the decedent's identity,” Sgt. Scott Hanry of the Penticton RCMP said in a statement, Thursday.
RCMP are not revealing any further details including the person's gender and probable age. Unless it is required to further the investigation, the RCMP will not be publicly identifying the individual.
The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own, parallel fact-finding investigation into the death with no further details available at this time.