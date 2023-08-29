Missing a stamp collection? Police have it
A philatelist’s missing stamp collection is now in the hands of Penticton RCMP.
Police say the “large” collection was seized from a suspicious vehicle during a traffic stop Aug. 25 on Skaha Lake Road.
“RCMP believe the collection is of value, and that the individual did not own the property,” said spokesman Cpl. James Grandy in a press release.
Anyone who’s missing a stamp collection and believes they’re the rightful owner should call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300 and quote file No. 2023-13859.