Darrien McWatters believes mainstream media is missing the real story in women’s athletics.
“At the professional level the question should be, ‘Why aren’t female athletes compensated at the same level as their male counterparts?’ That’s the real question,” said the Summerland woman who is both an active triathlete and goalie in women’s hockey.
“A woman playing professional women’s hockey can’t afford to live on the salary she makes playing hockey. Compare this with the salary the professional men make. I’m hoping that one day changes.”
McWatters, a transgender woman, recently participated in the Team Trans Friendship Series in Wisconsin. She will also compete in a half-Ironman competition in Victoria on July17. In addition to playing hockey, she also referees at a high level.
Transgender sport has dominated the American media this month, first with swimmer Lia Thomas becoming the first transgender woman to win an NCAA division I national championship in any sport. Meanwhile, Idaho has become the latest American state orchestrating a ban on transgender women in competitive athletics.
“Lia Thomas, she’s a female swimmer who has worked hard to get to the level that she is now,” McWatters said in an interview. “She’s not always been the best in the NCAA, she gets beaten a big chunk of the time.
“It’s unfortunate there’s so much negative talk about her, rather than the positive which is this person finding who they truly are and the passion she has for the sport that she loves.”
Some have compared Thomas with Jackie Robinson, who broke the colour barrier in baseball. She also has detractors, among them one-term president Donald Trump who said he will ban transgender women from competing if re-elected president in 2024.
“There’s nobody transitioning for a competitive edge,” McWatters said. “Would I want to develop breasts and softer skin and a different voice and longer, softer hair just to get a competitive edge? These are permanent changes and that’s because I’m female.”
McWatters said all levels of government in Canada are incredibly supportive of transgender athletes compared to the States. There’s greater understanding and acceptance, she believes, in metropolitan areas. She also notes that unlike men, almost all women are supportive of transgender athletes.
When she joined her first women’s hockey team, she was embraced by not only her own team, but her opponents. The fact she was a goalie — a rare commodity in rec league hockey — was a bonus.
“What this should all be about is the spirit of competition and the love of sport, just trying to excel at your own level, to do the best you can be.”