A scaled-down version of the Summerland Fall Fair is tentatively set to be combined with the local farmers’ market on Sunday, Sept. 26.
While the fair society was working towards hosting an event in Memorial Park with many of the usual attractions, new public health restrictions that went into effect Aug. 21 threw a wrench into those plans.
“Once we started thinking down that road, it didn’t seem to make as much sense to hold an event in the park that might not be able to have food trucks or might not be able to have entertainment or zucchini races,” the society’s vice-president, Sarah Senecal, told Summerland council on Monday.
“We’re just trying to think creatively how we can still put something on in person within regulations that we don’t know fully what they are at this point.”
Senecal noted that partnering with the farmers’ market would also be in keeping with the fair’s agricultural theme.
Regardless of what form the fair takes, the society is following through on a separate project called the 2021 Summerland Photo Showcase. Residents are being asked to submit photos of themselves with things they created during the pandemic to show off Summerland’s creativity and resiliency.
Photos, which may be submitted through Nov. 1, will be displayed online and published in a yearbook-style hard copy.
Email photos with a short description to summerlandphotoshowcase@gmail.com. For more information, visit www.summerlandfallfair.ca.