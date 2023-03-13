Osoyoos will not fly B.C.’s banner in the upcoming edition of Kraft Hockeville 2023.
Sun Bowl Arena was the only barn in the South Okanagan-Similkameen that was even nominated this year. It received 33 nominations.
Planet Ice in Maple Ridge received 864 nominations, meaning it will represent B.C. on the short list of four finalists for the Hockeyville title.
Since its launch in 2007, the contest has invited people from across Canada to nominate their communities to be named Kraft Hockeyville, an honour that comes with a chance to host an NHL pre-season game and $250,000 for arena upgrades. The winner and three other finalists will also receive $10,000 worth of new hockey equipment from the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund.
The winner revealed April 1 on “Hockey Night in Canada.”
Princeton was one of four finalists in 2022, but lost out to Sydney, N.S.
Lumby, in 2016, was the last B.C. community to win. All of the winners since then have been located in Ontario and farther east.
Now in its 17th year, Kraft Hockeyville has poured a total of $4.5 million into 93 communities across Canada.