Helena Konanz is wasting no time fulfilling one of her key campaign commitments.
The newly elected Penticton city councillor is due at today’s meeting to file a notice of motion calling for detailed statistics about the number of inmates from the Okanagan Correctional Centre who are released to the streets of Penticton.
If the motion passes, city staff will ask the B.C. government for the data or file a freedom of information request if need be.
Konanz served two terms on council from 2011 to 2018, before twice running unsuccessfully for the Conservative Party of Canada in federal elections. She won the sixth and final seat on council in the Oct. 15 municipal election.
In the lead up to voting day, Konanz told The Herald that obtaining data on prisoner releases was her biggest and best idea to make life better in Penticton.
“Penticton is the crime capital of the Okanagan and named one of the most dangerous places to live in B.C. We must take immediate action to address this,” she wrote in her response to that aspect of The Herald’s question-and-answer series with candidates.
“One of the first things we need to do is to find out from the province exactly how many people that have served their time at the Oliver prison are being dropped off daily on the streets of Penticton. There was a commitment from the province when the prison was built that this would not happen. Working together we can make Penticton a safer place to live for everyone.”
Konanz’ motion is the final item of business on the agenda for today’s meeting, which begins at 1 p.m. The public is welcome to watch in council chambers or via live-stream on the city’s website.
One other item of note is the scheduled adoption of a new Animal Control Bylaw, which has been tied up in the legislative process for more than a year.
The new bylaw, which would replace the outdated Responsible Dog Owner Bylaw, contains new provisions for backyard hens and cats, stronger regulations for outdoor shelter requirements and stiffer fines for those who don’t follow the rules.
Items of new business include: an application for a development variance permit to add a two-storey addition onto the home at 1176 Queen St.; an application to rezone 565 Forestbrook Dr. to permit a two-lot subdivision and two new homes; and a decision on a request for a strata conversion of two industrial lots at 2510 Government St.