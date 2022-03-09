The team working to craft an Official Community Plan for Area G of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is hosting a focus groups to help drill down into the details of the document.
The plan will help direct future growth in the area, which is home to approximately 2,300 people in Hedley, Olalla and Cawston, plus the Upper Similkameen Indian Band and Lower Similkameen Indian Band.
The first session, which will focus on natural hazards, environment and infrastructure, is scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Similkameen Recreation Centre in Keremeos. The public is welcome to attend in person or by videoconference. To register for the videoconference, visit www.rdosregionalconnections.ca.
Subsequent focus groups are set for April 4 to discuss economic development and April 25 to cover community well-being and agriculture.