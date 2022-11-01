A new festival in Oliver and Osoyoos is one of seven events unveiled this week by the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association as part of a larger region-wide celebration.
7 Celebrations – Reconnect in the Thompson Okanagan is an invitation to revisit the sights, sounds, people and culture through a region-wide celebration set to take place now through March 2023.
Highlights include live performances; a welcome home to the sockeye salmon, a winter carnival; a celebration of women in sport and mountain culture; and showcases of local products and businesses.
7 Celebrations kicks off in the North Shuswap this coming weekend, then shifts to the South Okanagan for the new Fire and Ice Festival, which goes Nov. 25 in Oliver and Nov. 26 in Osoyoos.
Events will include performances from local artists like Wildfire Gypsies, Dirt Road Opera and Raquel Cole being showcased at both the Oliver Visitor Centre in Oliver and Gyro Osoyoos Park in Osoyoos, plus an artisan market both days showcasing local and Indigenous art.
A special Fire and Ice carnival is planned for Nov. 26 at Spirit Ridge Resort.
The festival, which is intended to celebrate the coming of winter, was developed by the Osoyoos Indian Band, Oliver Tourism Association and Destination Osoyoos.
The series will return to the South Okanagan with a special two-day event in February in downtown Summerland. It concludes in late March in Cache Creek.
7 Celebrations plays off TOTA’s pledge, which was inspired by Indigenous teachings, to recognize actions today have a lasting effect on the seven generations that follow.