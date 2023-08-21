Daytime flights in and out of Kelowna’s airport remain suspended due to the McDougall Creek wildfire.
The closure is in effect to allow for the continued aerial firefighting of the massive blaze, which covers more than 11,000 hectares and is confirmed to have destroyed at least 50 homes.
But Transport Canada is allowing some commercial flights to operate on a case-by-case basis between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. when aerial firefighting activities are not taking place.
“Those decisions are dependent on wildfire progression and are made with the safety of the community as a key priority,” the City of Kelowna said in a Monday news release.
Airlines are putting in extra overnight flights to help passengers travel from and to Kelowna, the release states.
Passengers should check with their airline directly for updated information on flights.