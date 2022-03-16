People age 40 and older can now pick up free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests at B.C. pharmacies.
Eligible individuals can pick up one kit containing five tests every 28 days at no cost. They must present their personal health number, and that of other people for whom they may be picking up a test kit.
As of Tuesday, seven million tests have been shipped to pharmacies with almost two million dispensed to people.
The number of patients with COVID-19 at B.C. hospitals dropped to 345 on Tuesday from 359 on Tuesday, continuing a weeks-long decline in such hospitalizations.
No new deaths due to the disease were reported on Tuesday.
Peak hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in B.C. was at the end of January, when 1,039 people were being treated for the disease.
Just over 350,000 people among B.C.’s population of 5.1 million have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic two years ago.
But the actual number of people infected is higher because the more precise PCR testing has not been done for most people with symptoms, with a switch to personal use of rapid antigen test kits.