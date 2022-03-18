Friday, March 18
• Spring Break! Final day of instructional time for schools in Okanagan Skaha School Districts 67 and 53, classes resume April 4
• Ryan McMahon performs at The Dream Cafe, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., for tickets visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• South Okanagan Concert Society presents “Cheng2Duo” at Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, featuring cellist Bryan Cheng and pianist, Silvie Cheng $27.50, purchase online at: venablestheatre.ca
• Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) Western Championships continue, all day at the South Okanagan Events Centre, day passes are $20, tournament passes are $50, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre tai chi, 10:30 a.m., int./adv. line dancing, 1 p.m., Friday night dance featuring Buzz Byer, 7:30 p.m.
• Discovery House presents “Soup is Good Food,” delivery or pickup, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., large orders must be placed in advance online before Wednesday at noon at: discoveryhouserecovery.com/food or by phone at: 250-488-7736
• Jam Night at the Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, 6:30 p.m., mixed darts, 6:30 p.m.
• Fish and chips, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Karaoke with your host “Candie” at Royal Canadian Legion , 7:30 p.m.-close
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
• Penticton & District Community Arts Council presents “Aging Art and the Modern Elder” by the North Okanagan Chapter of Federation of Canadian Artists at The Leir House, 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
• “It’s a Colourful World,” featuring the works of Jenny Long at Summerland Community Arts Council, 95-25 Wharton Street in Summerland, weekdays 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., call 250-494-4494
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum: “Our Living Languages: First Peoples’ Voices in B.C.” and “Penticton’s Built Heritage,” Tuesdays- Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “The Batman” (PG, 176 minutes); “Death on the Nile,” (PG, 127 minutes); “Uncharted,” (PG, 116 minutes); “Spiderman: No Way Home,” (PG, 150 minutes); “Ella and the Little Sorcerer,” (G, 91 minutes); “The Outfit,” (PG, 105 minutes); “X”(PG, 105 minutes); “The Wolf and the Lion,” (PG, 99 minutes). For showtimes and to purchase tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/penticton
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “”The Batman,” (PG, 176 minutes); Friday through Sunday. For showtimes: olivertheatre.ca
• Cascades Casino Penticton open, 10 a.m. - midnight, Sunday-Thursday, 10 a.m. - 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday
Saturday, March 19
• Ukrainian Charity Benefit Concert presented by The Seventh-Day Adventist churches in Oliver and Osoyoos, featuring Gina Williams and local talent, 7:30 p.m., Frank Venables Performing Arts Centre in Oliver, free admission
• Live music at Highway 97 Brewing Co., with Thirteen Broken Bones (rock), 6 p.m.
• Penticton Arts Council presents Pre-Loved Pot Sale at the Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park Drive, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
• “One Little Thing,” a solo exhibition by Deb Tougas opens, Little things make big things happen, The Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park, 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., show runs Wednesdays to Saturdays through April 30
• Final weekend: Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) Western Championships, all day at the South Okanagan Events Centre, day passes are $20, tournament passes are $50, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Penticton Elks Lodge meat draw, 4 p.m., ham and scalloped potatoes, 5:30 p.m., music to follow at 6 p.m. with BC Buds
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre chair dance, 10 a.m., EZ Line Dance, 11 a.m.
Sunday, March 20
• Rotary Club of Penticton Meat and More Draw Party in support of Pathways Addictions Centre, 1-3:30 p.m., the Barley Mill Pub, local dignitaries in attendance
• Singer-guitarist Mat Duffus performs folk music at Ye Olde Welcome Inn in Gallagher Lake, 4-7 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., kitchen is open for lunch
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sunday afternoon meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge breakfast, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., meat draw and dog races, 2 p.m.
• Hot rockin’ bingo at the Barley Mill Brew Pub, 6:30-9 p.m.
• Live music at the Cannery Brewing Co., featuring Bianca Berkland, 5-7 p.m.
• Final day: Canadian Sport School Hockey League Western Championships, all day at the South Okanagan Events Centre
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca