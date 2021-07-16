Six crisis-trained chaplains from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association are making the eight-hour drive from Calgary to Kelowna to offer spiritual and emotional support to people attending a candle-
light vigil for the five men killed in Monday’s crane collapse.
Merle Doherty, Steve Taylor, Angela Prado, Marg Pasay, Maureen McReynolds and Jalessa Taylor will attend the vigil on Friday near the downtown site where the crane collapsed.
“The loss of these men touched so many lives in Kelowna and elsewhere,” said Doherty, who leads the association’s Rapid Response Team chaplain ministry. “We want to be there to help people through this very painful time.”
The vigil is scheduled for 9 p.m. Friday around 1471 St. Paul St. near the crane site.
On a Facebook page for the event, 143 people have said they will attend and 134 say they’re interested.