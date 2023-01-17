Some city politicians seem eager to tinker with Penticton’s transit system.
Officials from BC Transit appeared at Tuesday’s city council meeting to provide an update on the Penticton Network Restructure Plan, which is looking for ways to improve the local system.
Chelsea Mossey, BC Transit’s senior manager of government relations, said the study by an outside consulting firm is being jointly funded by her agency and the City of Penticton.
The public engagement portion of the project is slated to run Jan. 23 through Feb. 12, with the final report and recommendations expected in the spring.
The exercise includes looking for efficiencies, perhaps by altering or adding routes.
And, while it could take up to three years to get a new route in service and funded by the B.C. government, continued Mossey, simply redrawing routes within existing budgets can be done in about one year.
That was welcome news to Mayor Julius Bloomfield, who asked if the approval process had been “sharpened up at all.”
“We did hear through the election some criticism of the bus service that it was confusing and the routes were not flowing as well as they could do,” said Bloomfield.
In a similar vein, Coun. Amelia Boultbee said “expanding bus service in Penticton is something I think is very important,” while Coun. Isaac Gilbert wondered about the possibility of timing traffic lights for buses.
The city has budgeted a net expense of $2 million for transit for the 2023 calendar year, up from $1.5 million in 2022.
The service, which boasts nine buses, ran for 23,000 services hours and provided 312,000 passenger during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, according to BC Transit’s presentation to council.
Fare revenue totalled about $1.76 per trip, while each trip cost about $8.85, meaning taxpayers chipped in $7.09 per ride.
A separate custom transit system, which utilizes specially equipped buses and taxis for those with mobility challenges, provided 14,000 rides over 4,000 services hours last year, according to Mossey, who didn’t have the per-trip costs available.