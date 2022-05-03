Penticton’s own Neetu Garcha has been hired for Global News’ flagship broadcast.
The company announced this week Garcha will begin work May 9 as a correspondent for the Global National nightly newscast. She currently serves as a reporter for the Global BC News Hour and hosts Global BC News Hour at 6 on weekends.
Garcha, who was born and raised in the Peach City, began her TV broadcasting career with Global Okanagan in 2014 and has quickly climbed the news organization’s ranks, most recently being assigned to cover an Indigenous delegation’s visit to the Vatican in April.
“Neetu is an extremely talented and passionate journalist whose dedication to accountability is well known to viewers in British Columbia,” said Ingrid Blakewell, Global's national director of network programming, in a press release.
“We’re so happy our audiences across the country will soon have an opportunity to see her in action.
Garcha said in the release she’s looking forward to pursuing her “journalistic passions for seeking accountability from those in power and my love of amplifying historically marginalized voices through diversity and inclusion reporting to a broader platform, while recognizing our role in reconciliation.”