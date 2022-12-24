SUMMERLAND — The Kinsmen Club of Summerland is again sponsoring the 36th annual New Year’s Day Polar Bear Dip on Sunday, Jan. 1 at Sun-Oka Beach in Trout Creek, beginning at noon.
The event, the largest of its kind in the South Okanagan, is by donation to local families in need and other community projects. Warming fires, hot dogs, hot chocolate and tee-shirts will be available.
Event sponsors include Nesters Market, Parker’s Heating and Cooling, Brar Family Orchards, Kari Penning (Re/Max Orchard Country), Alder Street Auto Body, Westkey Graphics, Burns Mechanical, Lordco Auto Parts, BJ & Co., Summerland Rental Centre, Cannery Brewing, Artus Bottling, Southern Valley Construction, Rangerider Truck Canopy Specialists, Ink Works, CI Assante Wealth Management, West X Business Solutions, Nomad Handcrafted Cider, Integra Tire Auto Centre, Prima Pizza and Barry Beecroft Fuel Distributors Ltd.
For added safety, Penticton Search and Rescue will be on site.
For additional details or to donate to the Kinsmen Club of Summerland visit: summerlandkinsmen.com/events/polar-bear-dip