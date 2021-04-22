It was an exciting day for the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT).
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen chair Karla Kozakevich presented a cheque for $4,500 to ALERT’s director of communications Daryl Meyers and ALERT treasurer Lesley Ross for the purchase of a seacan.
The seacan will provide ALERT with a place for their central logistics.
Since 1994, ALERT has gathered a considerable amount of equipment and supplies including fence panels, kennels, crates, wheelbarrows and troughs. The seacan will provide an opportunity to amass everything in one place and eliminate the need to use up garage space with volunteers.
From central logistics, supplies can be requested for distribution at various animal- intake facilities including ESS reception centres, the City of Penticton’s old pound building, Princeton's PXA, the Osoyoos Desert Park equine facility and the Central Okanagan logistics trailer.
The grant-in-aid application was submitted to the RDOS in late 2020 and ALERT was recently advised that they had been successful with their request.
“Daryl Meyers, ALERT information ffficer advised that everybody was pretty happy about this good news because it will be the key to organizing all the inventory,” the organization said in a press release.
ALERT has been the emergency animal response team in the South Okanagan since the Garnet Fire of 1994. ALERT is still seeking new members and is continuing training in small classes throughout the pandemic.