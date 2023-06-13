Los Angeles glam metal band Steel Panther is including Penticton in its forthcoming On the Prowl world tour.
Tickets for the Thursday, Sept. 28 show at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. (Tickets for a Bryan Adams concert on Sept. 11 also go on sale at the same time.)
General admission floor tickets for Steel Panthers are $50, plus tax and applicable service charges, and available from valleyfirsttix.com or in person at the South Okanagan Events Centre box office.
The Penticton date will be the finale of the tour which begins earlier in the month in Nova Scotia.
Formed in 2000, one of the band’s earliest successes was a cover version of Fantasy by Montreal-born musician Aldo Nova.
Other hits that followed were Party Like Tomorrow is the End of the World, 17 Girls in a Row, The Burden of Being Wonderful, She’s Tight and If I Was the King.
The band is touring in support of its sixth studio album, released in February. The album includes the singles Never Too Late, 1987 and Friends With Benefits.
The band’s present line-up includes lead singer Michael Star, Satchel, Stix Zadinia and Spyder.
According to the band’s management, Steel Panther is scheduled to compete in America’s Got Talent later this summer.