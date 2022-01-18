A contentious redevelopment proposal on Lakeshore Drive and a potentially contentious request to increase a special levy on downtown property owners are among the thornier issues that Penticton city council will consider at its meeting today.
In its first official meeting of 2022, council will decide on a staff recommendation to grant final approval to the rezoning required to put up a four-storey, eight-unit apartment building at 602 Lakeshore Dr.
Following a heated public hearing on Dec. 7 at which Lakeshore Drive heritage and the proposed building size generated the most concern, council voted 4-3 to grant preliminary approval to the rezoning request, provided the property owner worked with city staff to address four related variance requests.
On behalf of the owner, local architect Cal Meiklejohn submitted a fresh letter of intent to the municipality on Dec. 31 that states two of the variance requests have been dropped, while a third has been reduced in scope.
The first withdrawn request concerned an accessory building at the rear of the property, which was to have provided space for storage of garbage and recycling bins. That space has now been included in the main building itself.
The second withdrawn request related to the overall amount of hardscaping on the property, which has now been reduced to 54% to get under the 60% limit.
The owners are still seeking variances to reduce the side-yard setbacks to three metres from the required 4.5 m, and reduce the parking landscape buffer to 0.6 m from the required three metres.
“We believe that the re-application package and the scope of changes made since the public hearing meets the spirt of the changes suggested by council,” wrote Meiklejohn in his revised letter of intent.
“It shows that our team and client have worked hard to give Penticton and Lakeshore Drive a project that sets the bar much higher for future applications.”
Assessed at $1.7 million as of July 2021, the existing single-family home at 602 Lakeshore Dr. was built in 1958. There’s an apartment building on the lot to the west and an apartment building two lots down on the east.
Documents obtained by The Herald show the property was sold in November 2021 for $2.1 million to a pair of Surrey-based companies: Lakeshore Beach Developments, headed by Amy Hong Vo; and Okanagan Lake Penthouse Inc., headed by Gurpreet Kaur Grewal and Charnjit Singh Grewal.
Before deciding on the redevelopment, council will hear a presentation from the Downtown Penticton Association, which is looking for a new five-year deal funded by a levy on property owners.
The current deal, which expires April 30, 2022, charges downtown property owners $1.10 per $1,000 of assessed value to a maximum of $2,888 per year.
The DPA wants to bump up the general levy by 3.5% to account for inflation, plus raise the cap on individual properties to $12,000.
“Historically, properties such as banks and credit unions have paid a set maximum of $2,888, resulting in smaller property owners covering a higher portion of the levy,” explained DPA executive director Lynn Allin in a letter attached to council’s agenda package.
Allin suggests member banks and credit unions ought to be paying in the range of $3,100 to $10,000 per year, and notes most other business improvement associations in B.C. don’t cap their levies.
The city collects the levies on behalf of the DPA at tax time, which averaged $239,000 in each of the past two years, and must be spent on activities that generally promote the downtown core and members.
Council’s meeting starts at 1 p.m. and will be conducted electronically due to public health orders. The proceedings can be viewed live on the city’s web page or on a screen that will be set up in council chambers for those without computer access.