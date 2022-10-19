With just weeks to spare in their term, city leaders have finally approved a sweeping update of development cost charges.
Under the new scheme, which received final sign-off on Tuesday, total DCCs for a new home on a single-family lot in the downtown core will rise from approximately $17,000 to $25,000. Similar hikes will be imposed across all building types in all areas of the city, but still make construction in Penticton relatively cheaper than Kelowna and Vernon.
DCCs are mandatory levies placed on new construction to fund things like roads, sewers and parks needed to service the new homes, and amounted to approximately $3.5 million in 2021.
The rates were unchanged from 2007-20, then raised by 25% across the board last year while city staff conducted a review at council’s request.
The review was championed by Coun. Frank Regehr, who was not re-elected for another term, and spanned almost the entire four years of his term.
“I’m just really pleased to see that it is here,” said Regehr on Tuesday. “I think it’s important for Penticton to be up to date with this program.”
While local builders expressed concern about increased costs, Mayor-elect Julius Bloomfield suggested in July the new DCC rates would equal about 7.4% of the average selling price of a single-family lot in Penticton in 2021, versus the 6.9% to which the old rates would have equated in 2007.