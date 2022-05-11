Naramata has a new tagline: Small Town, Big Mood.
New branding to help market the community to tourists was unveiled Wednesday by Discover Naramata.
The group, which has been active for several years as a destination marketing organization, also has an updated website complete with listings for accommodations, food, beverages, attractions and more.
Discover Naramata is a non-profit society built from 80 industry partners and is a member of the South Okanagan Tourism Alliance.
The five-person board consists of president Kate Colley (Naramata Inn and Hatch Hospitality Inc.); vice-president Cynthia Enns (1Mill Road Winery and Naramata General Store); secretary Nicole Hackworth (Nichol Vineyard and Naramata Slow); secretary Dawn Lennie (Legend Distilling and Naramata Slow); and treasurer Nicole Ford (Homestead Coffee Roaster).