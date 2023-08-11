Victoria Drive residents are often told how lucky we are to live on this lovely street. People stop and admire the different architecture, trees and gardens. Sometimes we are asked about the history of a home.
The subdivision started in the 1910s, but most of the homes we see today were built during the 1920s and 1930s when merchants, professionals and senior railway employees started building on Victoria Drive.
Some notable residents were:
618 Victoria Drive (1917): Robert C Hansen, a KVR/CPR engineer, and his wife Emma built their home in 1917 and lived in it until 1989. Their daughter, Ruth, was married to Dr McGregor’s son. Lots 624 and 636 were part of his original property.
609 Victoria Drive (1913 or earlier): John W. Sutherland was Penticton fire chief until his death in 1914. Norbert and Flora Sunderman were longtime residents.
625 Victoria Drive (1913): John J. Dunn was a chartered accountant. His son, by the same name, was an electrical engineer and contractor who built the KVR telegraph line from Penticton to Hope.
645 Victoria Drive (1928): R.J. Long came to Penticton to open a branch of Robertson & Hackett and later owned R.J. Long Building Supply. O.M. McGinnis, owner of the Rexall Drugstore was the second owner. The current owners have a heritage plaque coming soon.
659 Victoria Drive (1936): Arthur Basham, owner of Butler Basham Grocery which later became Basham & Finch, arrived in 1911. He was president of Penticton Board of Trade from 1939-1941. Warren and Alma Rolls an owner of Hunt Rolls Motors also lived here.
671 Victoria Drive (1926): Oswell Etter built and lived in this house. He was a skilled carpenter/builder well known for his work on the Incola Hotel, KVR Waterfront Train Station, Empress Theatre and many other homes and businesses. George A. McLelland, magistrate, and wife Louise lived here next.
686 Victoria Drive (1932): Mr. Lumb Stocks, notable photographer, owned three lots. He first built 670 (Etter 1921), planted a prize winning garden on 676 which he used for photography, then built 686 with the garden in the front. His son David lived in 686 until his death in 2020.
695 Victoria Drive (1920): Charte W. Nicholl, resident until 1968, merchant who owned the first department store on Main Street.
694 Victoria Drive (1932): Original owner/builder was Oscar Matson, carpenter/builder, businessman and Mayor of Penticton from 1954-57. The second owner was Charles Finch, partner in Basham & Finch.
All neighbourhoods go through change but Victoria Drive has always maintained its sought-after appeal. Residents of Penticton and visitors staying in the many vacation rentals enjoy the beauty of Victoria Drive, especially those of us that call it home.
—
Sarah Trenn is a member of the Okanagan Historical Society, Penticton Branch. This is part of a series on local heritage.