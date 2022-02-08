A public education campaign is in the works to help reduce the number of unacceptable items going into Penticton recycling bins.
The city is launching the program to help reduce the contamination rate from 7.8% to 4.5% by the end of 2022 to get in line with RecycleBC requirements.
“As a community, we’re doing a great job overall with sorting our recycling, and by raising awareness of some common items that can cause contamination, we hope to boost that success rate even higher,” said David Kassian, the city’s sustainability co-ordinator, in a press release.
“This is good for the environment, diverts recyclable material out of the landfill and it keeps costs down.”
The most common items improperly tossed into recycling bins are: books, scrap metal, electronics, ceramics, household hazardous waste, unsorted materials of different types nested together, glass, plastic bags and overwrap, other flexible plastic packaging, foam packaging, and unwashed food containers.
If you’re not sure where your item goes, try the Recycling Wizard tool at penticton.ca/recycling or call the Recycling Hotline at 1-800-557-4321.