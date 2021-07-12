An online safety quiz has been launched by the City of Penticton in anticipation of opening of the new lake-to-lake cycling route.
While an official ribbon cutting isn’t planned until Aug. 1, the portion of two-way route running along the 100 to 500 blocks of Martin Street will be open as soon as traffic signals have been updated.
“It’s really important that people are very aware, kind and patient as cyclists, pedestrians and drivers get used to this new cycling route,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki in a press release Monday.
“With the construction of this route, Penticton has made significant progress towards the goal of a complete transportation approach and providing safe transportation options for all ages and abilities. This route is a progressive change in our community and I hope to see many citizens join us for the opening event.”
The quiz is available at www.penticton.ca/lake-to-lake.
The celebration on Aug. 1, which will kick off at 9 a.m. in Gyro Park, will include cycling ambassadors stationed along the route to answer questions and provide guidance.
Council in March approved a $2.3-million budget for the first two phases of the project, which will see separated bike lanes running along Martin Street from Lakeshore Drive to Duncan Avenue. Most of the work should be completed this summer.
The final two phases would take riders to Atkinson Street, South Main Street and Skaha Lake. There is no funding in place yet for that part of the project.
City staff has estimated the total cost of the 6.5-kilometre route at $8 million, which includes a 25% contingency.