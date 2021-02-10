Minus the crafters, the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters Market starts again this Saturday after a winter shutdown.
A variety of food vendors will be on hand at the Parkinson recreation centre but public health orders means crafters are not currently permitted to sell their wares at farmers’ markets in B.C.
“We’ll miss not having the crafters because they are certainly part of our family, but that’s the way the orders are for now,” David Price, president of the society that runs the market, said Tuesday.
About 20 vendors — including bakers, chicken and beef producers, and farmers selling root vegetables — are expected at the market, which runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There’s some disgruntlement in the artisan community that crafters are currently excluded from farmer’s markets on the grounds they are not providing an essential service.
Plans are to launch the more popular outdoor market at the corner of Springfield Road and Dilworth Drive as usual this spring, likely again with COVID-19 protocols.