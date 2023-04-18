Police took 14 impaired drivers off the roads in Penticton this past weekend – but aren’t passing judgement on a boozy event that just happened to coincide with the enforcement efforts.
All 14 people were nabbed on Friday and Saturday nights by members of the BC Highway Patrol, who were in town along with the Okanagan Fest of Ale.
“Police noted a sharp incline in the amount of impaired drivers compared to a usual weekend but it is unclear how many of the impaired drivers originated from the event itself,” said RCMP Sgt. Ryan Mcleod, commander of the BCHP’s office in Keremeos, in a press release.
“While I am concerned about the number of people found driving while impaired over the weekend, I was also very impressed by the large number of people who came through our road checks using designated drivers or taxis to ensure they got home safely. It is critical to plan ahead for a sober ride home and we thank those who did.”
The 14 drivers were issued prohibitions ranging in duration from 24 hours to 90 days, and will also have to cover towing and impound fees.
Mcleod said one of the drivers was a 40-year-old Penticton man who provided a breath sample containing 200 milligrams of alcohol in one millilitre of blood – more than twice the legal limit.