Slowly but surely, an ambitious redevelopment project slated for the site of the El Rancho Motel in downtown Penticton is inching closer to fruition.
Council this week unanimously approved the rezoning required to put up six buildings as tall as six storeys with a total of 305 residential units and 2,000 square feet of commercial space, along with 380 underground parking spaces.
With that approval in hand, the owners of 813, 825 and 877 Westminster Ave. W. can now begin finalizing the form and character of the project, which council will have to approve at a later date through a development permit.
That process should allow council to mitigate some of the concerns about height and density expressed by neighbours during a one-hour public hearing prior to the vote.
“I think there’s an appetite for seeing some staggered heights on some of the buildings, especially the ones on Power Street… and, aesthetically, I think that would be quite pleasing,” said Coun. Julius Bloomfield, who also wants more details of the amenities that will be provided to residents in the new development.
Dennis Skuter, the developer, pledged at the public hearing to take neighbours’ concerns into account and noted the artistic renderings of the project that have been released publicly are only intended to model shadowing and footprint, not final design of the five-acre site.
“It’s not all about the money – it’s about getting the mix right, it’s about getting the project right and getting the blend, and most of all, the harmony right,” said Skuter.
“Unlike most developers, I work through all the facets, right from where we are today – the planning – to the sales and marketing. So, we’re sensitive to community and we’re sensitive to transition and we’re sensitive to growth.”
As for the existing tenants of the El Rancho Motel, which boasts 75 long-term rental units, Skuter said they’ll all get proper notice and be gradually moved out as buildings are demolished during the various phases of construction.
Following a separate public consultation process, council last year approved a required amendment to the Official Community Plan for the project, which is just one of several now on the books for that corner of the city.
Work is already underway on a 105-room hotel at 903 Vernon Ave., while council this week gave tentative approval to a redevelopment project on the 700 block of Westminster Avenue West that would see the Villa Rosa restaurant and two homes torn down and replaced with two new buildings, each three storeys high, containing 11 live-work units, 11 townhomes and commercial space.