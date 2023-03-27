There will be all kinds of give-aways, discounts and donations this Saturday, April 1, as Hungry Bear Power Bites Café welcomes the public to its grand opening at Penticton Regional Airport.
The first such eatery to open in the newly renovated airport is inviting the community to its ribbon cutting at 11 a.m.
To celebrate, the café is offering 50% off menu items and donating 50% of proceeds to Air Cadets squadrons in Penticton and Summerland.
Three lucky customers will also walk away with one of three prizes: free lunch, free coffee for a month or a free flight for two aboard Pacific Coastal Airlines from Penticton to Vancouver.