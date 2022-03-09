Nearly four months after flood waters ravaged parts of the Similkameen, recovery efforts are still underway.
Leading the charge for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is Trevor Kier, who was hired on a contract to serve as recovery manger.
Kier, whose position is being funded by Emergency Management BC, is working with the Town of Princeton, B.C. government and other non-governmental organizations to advance recovery efforts in RDOS Areas B, G and H. He held a similar position with the City of Williams Lake in 2017.
But not all of the damage is the kind that can be repaired with tools and equipment.
“The flooding in November caused significant damage and hardship across the regional district. Members of my family are among those affected by the flooding, and I understand the frustration people are feeling,” said Bob Coyne, the RDOS director for Area H, in a press release.
If you or someone you know would like to speak with a health professional, call the BC Mental Health Support Line at 310-6789 (no area code). Support is free and available 24 hours a day.
The RDOS is also reminding property owners to start preparing now for potential impacts of the spring freshet.