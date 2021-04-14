Officials in Summerland have moved quickly on a plan to limit vehicular traffic on the road up Giant’s Head Mountain.
The district announced Wednesday the gate at the bottom of the road will be open Monday through Saturday, from noon to 9 p.m. It will stay closed on Sundays.
The need for a new traffic management plan – meant to improve the balance between motorized and non-motorized traffic on the steep, narrow road – was floated by Coun. Erin Trainer at Monday’s meeting.
“That way cyclist, hikers, dog walkers and families with strollers know when they can safely use the road without competing with traffic,” she said.
Staff jumped on the idea because the district had previously announced the road would reopen today after being closed for more than a year in a bid to reduce traffic during the pandemic.
In the past, the gates were usually open from dawn to dusk, seven days a week, during the summer season.