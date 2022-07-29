Facing record high temperatures, local, provincial and federal governments and agencies are heating up the number of news releases and advisories, and even prompting heated political posturing.
Environment Canada issued heat warnings of temperatures up to 41 C for much of the Central and Southern
Interior, noting 14 records were set around the province on Tuesday.
The oldest record to fall was in the Agassiz area of the Fraser Valley, where the mercury hit 36.5 C, almost one degree higher than the previous record set in 1899.
B.C. also claimed the top seven hottest locations in the country on Tuesday, including nearby Lytton, which was the hot spot in Canada at 40.2 C.
It’s the first time this year that B.C. has officially seen the heat climb above 40 C, although the scorcher was not a record for Lytton, which set the country's all-time high temperature of 49.6 C last year, one day before a wildfire destroyed the village.
In Penticton, temperatures are expected to reach 39C today and through the weekend and remain sunny before dropping to 32 on Monday with rain in the forecast.
The city is operating cooling centres at the following locations:
• The South Okanagan Events Centre will be open between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• The Penticton Community Centre (325 Power Street) will be open between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m.
• Penticton Public Library auditorium and lobby (785 Main Street) will be open 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-in Centre (2965 Main Street) will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Water is available at all four locations as well.
Residents and visitors who may have questions about available resources can call 250-490-2400 or visit: penticton.ca/ beat-the-heat to find places to stay cool, access water, prepare for the heat or care for pets.
THE POLITICS OF HEAT
Apparently, Kelowna mayoral candidate Tom Dyas didn’t get the memo. So he has criticized the continued inaction by the leadership at the City of Kelowna.
“15 people in Kelowna died last year as a result of the heat dome; we need decisive action to keep people safe this week and we’ve seen nothing. The City of Kamloops and the City of Penticton have proactively communicated and activated their municipally-run cooling centres, and yet we’ve seen radio silence from Kelowna’s leadership."
While decision-makers debate over jurisdictional responsibility, Kelowna’s residents continue to be put at risk due to extreme heat, Dyas said.
“The City of Kelowna says they need Interior Health’s permission and Interior Health says it’s the City of Kelowna’s responsibility. Residents don’t care whose responsibility it is, they want action — and right now there’s an abject failure in leadership and action. The city’s number one responsibility is the safety of their residents, and right now that’s not happening.”
On Tuesday morning, Dyas announced he would fight to save the cool, green space of Kelowna Springs Golf Course from being turned into warehouses even though city councillors voted 4-3 on Monday afternoon to direct planning staff to prepare an OCP amendment to change the future designation of Kelowna Springs to recreational.
Mayor Colin Basran voted against the resolution but Dyas hopes to replace that 'no' vote with a 'yes' in the fall municipal election.
HEALTH RECOMMENDATIONS
• Drink plenty of water and other liquids to stay hydrated, even if you are not thirsty.
• Spray your body with water, wear a damp shirt, take a cool shower or bath or sit with part of your body in water to cool down.
• Take it easy during the hottest hours of the day.
• Stay in the shade and use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or more.
• Take immediate action to cool down if you are overheating. Signs of overheating include feeling unwell, headache and dizziness. Overheating can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
• Make frequent wellness calls to friends and family members of seniors and those who are vulnerable to heat.