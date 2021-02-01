With a therapy dog’s head parked on his lap, a Kaleden boy quietly told a judge Monday how he and another young friend were assaulted a local park last summer.
Bryan Lamb, 50, has pleaded not guilty to a pair of assault charges in connection with the incident on Aug. 25, 2020, at Pioneer Park. The trial began Monday in provincial court in Penticton and is set to conclude with another half-day of testimony at a later date yet to be determined.
The 10-year-old-boy, whose identity is protected by a publication ban due to his age, delivered his testimony from a specially equipped room in the Penticton courthouse connected by video link to the main courtroom.
The boy said he went to the park that afternoon with a group of friends and their parents.
The boy, who was accompanied on the makeshift witness stand by RCMP Victim Services therapy dog Calypso, said he didn’t notice Lamb until Lamb was right beside him on the basketball court that day.
Lamb, whom the boy was unable to describe in any detail, then “said something about someone in a wheelchair.”
“I kind of just stood there,” the boy continued, describing his fear being heightened because there was no one around in a wheelchair.
Lamb then put one hand on the back of the boy’s neck and hit the boy’s face with the other, according to the alleged victim.
“He, like, slapped me,” said the boy, who described it as a “hard” blow.
The boy then ran to a group of adults, at which point Lamb is alleged to have committed a similar assault on a nearby four-year-old boy who also on the basketball court.
The younger boy wasn’t called to testify, although other trial witnesses – both kids and adults – all recounted seeing some kind of interaction between Lamb and the boys that was accompanied by Lamb appearing agitated and yelling.
Following the alleged assaults, Lamb was chased by some parents and held for arrest by an off-duty police officer.
Defence counsel Cheyne Hodson told the judge at the start of trial Lamb admits he was at the park that day, and was indeed the man who was chased and arrested.
Hodson said he intends to call Lamb as a witness when the trial resumes.
Dressed in orange jail-issued clothing, Lamb watched the proceedings Monday from the prisoner’s dock. He was clean shaven with short hair, and bore little resemblance to the thin, bearded, dreadlocked version of himself who was captured two years ago in a photograph that has since circulated widely in local online crime forums.
Lamb was on bail at the time of the alleged assaults in Kaleden, and has at least two other assault cases – including one involving a peace officer – before the courts.