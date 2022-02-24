There are volunteers, super-volunteers and then there is Roni Keeley.
For three decades, the Penticton woman has devoted her life to helping out at virtually every community event and serving on boards, advisory committees and anywhere else her services were needed.
To help mark Keeley’s contributions to the community, friends nominated her for a Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteerism, a program overseen by the Governor General of Canada.
Keeley received her medal Wednesday at a small outdoor ceremony.
“I really feel honoured,” she said.
“It’s just that I like the people and I like to meet different kinds of people. I just like to help out in the community.”
Among her nominators was Andrea Naylor, program co-ordinator at Trinity Care Centre, where Keeley volunteered for 34 years before the pandemic complicated matters.
“It’s her positivity and her happiness that spreads to everyone around her,” said Naylor, who noted Keeley still asks about some of the people she visited at Trinity before the pandemic.
“She’s interested in people and caring and kind,” said Naylor.
Keeley’s kindness is all the more inspiring given the difficult start she had in life.
When she was just nine months old, she was diagnosed with chicken pox, complications from which led to paralysis on her right side and seizures. At eight years of age, she had brain surgery that resulted in further developmental disabilities.
But, despite all that, Keeley managed to complete Grade 10 and lives on her own. Her next planned volunteering gig is the Penticton Elvis Festival in June.
Also in attendance Wednesday was Brigid Kemp, who, in 2018, was the last Penticton resident to receive a Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteerism.
To be eligible for the award, participants must show a pattern of sustained, significant unpaid volunteer work.
The Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteerism program was created in 2016 to replace an earlier version that started in 1995. It represents the highest award for volunteers in the Canadian Honours System, which was created by the Queen and is administered by the Governor General.