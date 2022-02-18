An Oliver woman involved in a verbal exchange with high school students was officially charged Friday morning and has apologized for her actions.
Silke Schulze was fined $2,300 for intimidation and cause for concern under the Access to Service Act for an incident which occurred Feb. 11 near Southern Okanagan Secondary School in Oliver.
A video clip where she directed profanity and racial slurs at a high school girl has since gone viral.
“The Actions of these protesters is unacceptable,” RCMP spokesman Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth said in a statement. “The safety of children at school is very important and a place or learning appears to have been violated.”
A small convoy demonstration was going on at the time near the high school, but off school property. SOSS is located directly beside an elementary school which caused additional concerns.
Schulze insists she was not part of the demonstration and was there to pick her daughter up at the end of the school day.
In an interview, Schulze said she’s not vaccinated and has never participated in a trucker convoy but insists she’s pro-choice on issues such as wearing masks.
She accepts responsibility for the incident but believes the entire confrontation was edited and doesn’t accurately depict all sides of the story.
Schulze, who was featured in the news just days before the incident for being among the finalists for a cover shoot with Inked Magazine, penned a letter of apology last Monday intended for the student and community at large.
“I can not take back the mean and awful things I said to the minors at the school,” she wrote. “I am sick about the whole situation, more sorry than can ever be expressed and the awful impression I gave to the children.”
Schulze, who was born in Germany and moved to Canada at age 6, insists she’s not a racist.
“My intent was never to cause anyone any harm,” she concluded.
Schulze met with police Friday morning and was charged at that time. (Other area media outlets had erroneously reported that the charge happened earlier this week.)
Wrigglesworth has since met with members of the Indo Canadian and First Nation communities.
The protest demonstration was condemned by both the Okanagan Similkameen School District and the Town of Oliver.
“Oliver residents are doing their best to follow the mandates and orders placed by the Provincial and Federal Health Officers in our efforts to lessen the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Demanding change to mandates or orders by demonstrating at a high school, with an elementary school adjacent, served no purpose or benefit,” the Town of Oliver wrote in a statement released Tuesday.
Meanwhile, B.C.’s education minister Jennifer Whiteside said, “Schools are not appropriate places for these kinds of demonstrations. It's completely inappropriate for adults in communities to be harassing and intimidating students in that way. Particularly with the racist overtones there were to those exchanges.”
--
The following letter was written Monday by Silke Schulze and intended for the community:
I wanted to write this statement to express my deep and sincere apology in regards to the incident that happened at the Oliver Secondary School.
There is absolutely no excuse for my behaviour. Without question, I should have with 100 percent certainty practiced better control and conveyed my thoughts in a more respectful and responsible manner.
The words, tone and actions I used were completely inappropriate, does not convey my true feelings and should have just never been used … to a minor, adult or otherwise.
I want to make it clear that despite the distasteful comments that I did make, I am not a racist. I too am from another country and therefore can relate to not being originally from here.
I have had mixed friends my entire life and am even proud to say that three of my five children are not of white descent either.
I do not have any ill feelings about any race. I can not take back the mean and awful things I said to the minors at the school. I am, however, sick about the whole situation, more sorry than can ever be expressed and the awful impression I gave to the children.
Once again I want to apologize to all of those affected by my actions. My intent was never to cause anyone any harm.
Silke Schulze
Oliver