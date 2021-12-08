Critteraid Animal Sanctuary is in desperate need of storage space in Penticton, Coun. Katie Robinson said at the conclusion of Tuesday’s council meeting.
The organization raises $35,000 annually from bottle-and-can drives, but in November, lost the area it uses to sort donated refundables.
Critteraid is hoping to have space or a garage donated, but is willing to pay for an area that would allow for a 50-foot C Can to be placed where volunteers can do their sorting.
Anyone who can help should call Brenda Kemp at 604-723-5720 or contact Robinson directly at: katie.robinson@penticton.ca..