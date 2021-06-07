Wednesday marks the first of three advanced voting days in the Penticton byelection.
Ten people are running for a single seat on city council with general voting day and the results set for June 19.
Those who wish to cast their votes early may do so between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on this Wednesday, June 9; Saturday, June 12; or Wednesday, June 16.
Mail-in ballots are also available before 4 p.m. on June 17 by calling 250-490-2473 or emailing election@penticton.ca.
On general voting day, polls will be open at both the PTCC and Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In centre, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Qualified electors are those who have lived, or owned property, in Penticton for at least 30 days prior to voting.