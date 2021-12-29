The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) is monitoring flows on area rivers, including the Similkameen along with the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNRORD).
The EOC will distribute information releases as needed. The EOC is activated to monitor and support potential ice jam events.
Important reminders:
• Keep a safe distance from waterways, ice jams, and river banks
• Water levels can fluctuate quickly and erosion can cause river banks to become unstable
• If you notice ice jamming, and you or your property may be threatened, leave the area if it is safe to do so and call 9-1-1
During an ice jam, water levels can rise over minutes or hours. Ice jams can also release suddenly, sending fast-flowing water and ice downstream. An ice jam release can cause water levels to decrease quickly near the ice jam but rise downstream.
Tips to prepare for an ice jam:
• Follow information on weather advisories from the River Forecast Centre
• Have a plan and educate others, including neighbours
• Have access to a sump pump
• Know the risks associated with living in a floodplain
• Have an emergency kit and grab-and-go bag available and easily accessible
Be prepared
Three steps to Emergency Preparedness at home or work: know the hazards | make a plan | build a kit
Visit the RDOS EOC website for tips and information: https://emergency.rdos.bc.ca/be-prepared/
For further information, please call the EOC Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 250-490-4225.